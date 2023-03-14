MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) – ULM Women’s golf finishing second place at the HCU Huskey Invitation in Houston, Texas.

This is after the Warhawks won the GCU Invitational at the end of February.

Chantal Dueringer was the only Warhawk to finish in the individual top 10, coming in a tie for fourth finish with a six over par on the week.

Anna Andrysova and Johanna Sjursen finished just out of the top 10 in a tie for 11th with a nine over par on the week.

ULM has two more competitions this season including hosting the ULM Invitational before the Sun Belt tournament in the middle of April.