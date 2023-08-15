Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD)– In this week’s Talon Talk the spotlight has been shifted to former University of Lousiana Monroe baseball pitcher Cole Cressend after the free agent signed an MLB contract after going undrafted to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cressend started in five games for the Warhawks in 2023 while managing 22 strikeouts, including a season high four strikeouts against the Louisiana Rajin’ Cajuns.

Over his three years at ULM Cressend threw 74 strikeouts, and now become the third player in 2023 to sign an MLB contract and the 10th player since Mike Federico took over at the helm in 2018.