MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) – Welcome to Talon Talk sponsored by the Sam Spurgeon law firm, In a Jam, Call Sam.

ULM softball looks to play spoiler this week as the Sun Belt tournament begins Wednesday.

The Warhawks will face off with eighth seeded Georgia Southern down in Lafayette in the first round of the tournament.

Just two weeks ago ULM and Georgia Southern faced off in Monroe. It was a series that the Warhawks swept, winning two of the three games by a single run.

ULM and Georgia Southern go at it Wednesday at 4pm.