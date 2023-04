TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Tallulah announced that the Tallulah Academy men’s golf team has won the 2023 3A Golf Championship title for the first time ever. Henry Ellerbee was also recognized by Tallulah Academy for putting up the best score, which earned him first place and helped secure the championship win.

Photo courtesy of Tallulah Academy/Delta Christian

Photo courtesy of Tallulah Academy/Delta Christian

Photo courtesy of Tallulah Academy/Delta Christian

The KTVE/KARD family would also like to extend congratulations to this young group of men on this amazing accomplishment.