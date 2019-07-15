Sylvia Fowles breaks WNBA double-double record

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – SEPTEMBER 24: Sylvia Fowles #34 of the Minnesota Lynx drives on Nneka Ogwumike #30 of the Los Angeles Sparks during the fourth quarter of Game One of the WNBA finals at Williams Arena on September 24, 2017 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.(Photo by Andy King/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WLVA) – (7/15/19) Throughout her 12 seasons in the WNBA, Sylvia Fowles has been a dominate force in the paint.

Fowles broke Lisa Leslie’s double-double record on Sunday night while leading the Lynx past the Mercury.

She finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds in Minnesota’s 75-62 win against Phoenix. It’s Fowles 158th career double-double, which broke Lisa Leslie’s all-time WNBA record of 157.

The five-time WNBA All-Star has averaged a double-double in six seasons, including the last two with the Lynx, and is on pace to hit the mark again this year. Through just 16 games, Fowles has averaged 14.2 points and 9.9 rebounds for Minnesota.