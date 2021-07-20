SWAC media day kicks off in Birmingham, Alabama | Tigers picked to finish 3rd in SWAC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. | The Grambling State University football team was picked to finish third in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Preseason poll, which was announced by the league office on Tuesday morning during Media Day at the Sheridan-Birmingham hotel.



In addition to being picked third, redshirt junior defensive back Kenan Fontenot was named to the All-SWAC Preseason Second Team.



“We are looking forward to the upcoming season and the challenges of a tough schedule,” Grambling State head football coach Broderick Fobbs said. “We know the preseason poll is just a measuring stick and we look forward to being able to compete week in and week out in the conference.”



Grambling State garnered 85 points to claim the third spot in the SWAC Western Division as Alcorn State was predicted to win the division with 128 points. Southern, with 108 points, was tabbed second. Prairie View A&M (78), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (68) and Texas Southern (37) rounded out the Western Division.



Alabama A&M, the SWAC Spring season champions, was picked to win the Eastern Division over conference newcomer Florida A&M with 122 points. FAMU was selected second with 109 points and Jackson State third with 80 points. Alabama State (76), Bethune-Cookman (71) and Mississippi Valley State (25) rounded out the Eastern Division.



Alabama A&M quarterback Aqeel Glass was chosen as the SWAC Preseason Player of the Year, while Southern’s Jordan Lewis earned the SWAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year honor.



Grambling State opens the 2021 season on Sunday, Sept. 5 in the Black College Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio against Tennessee State. GSU holds the all-time series mark, 22-18-1, which dates back to 1950. The matchup in Canton will be the first between the two historic programs since 2002 when Grambling State defeated TSU, 49-14.