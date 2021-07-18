Sunday Sports Talk with Grandma Pappas

Well in my four years in college at Quinnipiac University in Connecticut, as well as in my month and half working here at Your Weather Station, I’ve had the pleasure of interviewing a ton of cool people.

But this one is extra special, I got the chance to sit down and talk sports with Grandma Pappas back in New Jersey.

With the MMA fights happening this weekend at the Monroe Civic Center, I figured that was as good of a place to start our conversation.

It was safe to say that my 88-year-old Brooklyn born grandma was not a fan of the violence that MMA brings. However she was very quick to say that if I had chose that path growing up, she might not have liked that decision but she said she would have supported the decision.

Growing up in Brooklyn, in the early 50’s my grandma gravitated towards baseball, and specifically the New York Yankees. However when she met my grandpa, a die-hard Brooklyn Dodger fan, something was going to have to change. She ditched her pinstripes for the royal blue and white script B on the hat of the Dodgers.

One of the biggest changes my grandma has seen throughout the sports world in her life has been the ever growing presence of women. She recalled going to games as a teenager and having the stadium be sold out with men in the crowd.

As we see the number of women in sports grow, Grandma Rae has four words, ‘We made it baby!”