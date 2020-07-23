Sun Belt Conference shifts “start of competitive season to September 3”

By: John Lewandowski/ULM Athletics

MONROE, La. – The Sun Belt Conference announced today that it will delay the first permissible date of competition for the 2020-21 academic year to Sept. 3.

The rescheduling of contests due to these adjustments will be determined by each member institution.

This delay will allow conference members additional time to implement protocols for a safe return to competition. The Sun Belt Conference and each member institution will continue to lean on the COVID-19 Advisory Panel, which has worked diligently to establish protocols and guidelines that will ensure the health and well-being of student-athletes, coaches and staff as they return to play.

“The Sun Belt Conference and its member institutions took this action because it permits more acclimatization for student-athletes who compete in fall sports that haven’t had the opportunity to prepare for their respective seasons at the level they are normally accustomed,” ULM Athletics Director Scott McDonald said. “In addition, this adjustment will better align all of the fall sports with similar competition starting dates, which makes decisions regarding return to competition much easier to implement and execute. Making the return to competition decisions, based upon the traditional staggered starting dates, is less than ideal, given our current environment.“Our primary focus remains on making decisions that are in the best interests of all the people we serve while ensuring the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, staff, alumni and fans.”