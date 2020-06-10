Summer Workout Tour: Sterlington and Neville

After months of waiting, voluntary workouts for Louisiana high schools are here!

This morning, in Sterlington, there was 100 percent participation from athletes. The new norm in practice is to sterilize equipment after use.

There were no pads, no whistle sounds, or footballs. Athletes just performed body weight or dumbbell exercises.

Head football coach Lee Doty caught up with NBC 10 Sports on the list of LHSAA mandates that sticks out the most,

“You know, the coaches wearing the masks is probably one of the ones that sticks out to me the most, ” says Doty. “We’re going to do what we have to do. We’ve been following the rules to a tee today. And, we’ll continue to follow them until something else comes out.”

“It feels good, ” says Grant Mangrum, Panthers quarterback. “All of us are just ready to get back out here, and get ready for the grind. We’ve all been preparing for it, working out a little bit. We’ve been ready for it.”

At Neville, staff and players are staying safe. Everyone was greeting with a new mask, and a temperature check at the front door of the field house.

Personnel were divided between working out on the turf, or in the weight room.

“Think they missed being up here, ” says Mickey McCarty, Neville head football coach. “And, I’m sure that’s a statewide thing. Man, kids are excited to get back to doing something, and we’re excited to see them. First time we’ve had our team assembled in a long time. So, it’s great to see these guys. It’s been fun to watch them workout today. A lot of new here. A lot of the guidelines we have to follow and things. But, like I told the players, ‘It is what it is. And, it’s what we have to do to be here. So, let’s follow that,'”.