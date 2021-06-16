Summer Workout Party: Ruston and Jonesboro Hodge

Football is back – sort of. It’s not necessarily Friday Night Lights. It’s actually during the daytime, it’s Tuesday – and it’s hot.

A pair of local teams, Ruston and Jonesboro-Hodge were a part of four squads (Minden and Southwood were the others) that participated in a 7-on-7 matchup at Ruston’s Hoss-Garrett Stadium.

The Bearcats finished a COVID-19 shortened season, 7-3 overall (2-0 in 2-5A play). According to Head Football Coach Jerrod Baugh, the team loses eight seniors from a team, who’s season ended at home in the quarterfinals to Destrehan, 6-0.

Coach Baugh tells NBC 10 Sports what he wants to see from his team during 7-on-7 play.

“It’s really good for our skill kids to be able to throw and catch some balls, and our secondary guys to look a lot of route combinations and some man coverage.”

Ruston will begin the 2021 season, Friday, September 3 at Neville.

Jonesboro-Hodge also graduated over a half-dozen seniors from a 2020 campaign (3-4, 1-1) that ended at home to Kentwood in the first-round.

According to Head Coach Terrence Blakenship, the Tigers return all-skill players, but will replace their entire offensive line.

“The kids come out and and compete, ” says Blankenship. “You can tell they’re excited to be out here. That’s all of the teams we’ve played so far. So, they’re competing really well, got a lot of excitement, cheering like there’s people in the stands.”

Jonesboro-Hodge will open 2021, on the road, in Winnfield, on September 3.