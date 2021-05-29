Strong as Steele: Netterville’s walk off gives Louisiana Tech a wild win over Southern Miss, both teams to play again at 7:30

Once eight runs down, Louisiana Tech comes back to defeat Southern Miss, 11-10 in 10 innings.

In the fourth innings, the Golden Eagles led 8-0, the Bulldogs were even didn’t record a hit until the fourth inning.

However, Louisiana Tech never went away. They scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth, capped by Cole McConnell’s two-RBI single.

A wild series events led to a 10-10 tie in the bottom of the 10th. Shreveport native, Byrd alum, Steele Netterville doubles to right center field, allowing Hunter Wells to score.

With the victory, Louisiana Tech is expected to have a re-match with Southern Miss, Saturday at 7:30.