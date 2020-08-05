Sterlington’s Ferguson dazzles on the mound in Dixie World Series semifinal; Jackson Parish is also title game bound

For the third straight year, Sterlington has hosted some form of a Dixie World Series. Each of those years the home team was represented in the World Series finale. 2020 will be no different.

Tuesday night, at the Sterlington Sports Complex, the home team rolled Alabama, 12-2.

Sterlington’s 14U baseball team, led by Curt Adams, will battle Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, Wednesday at 10:00 in the morning for the tournament’s championship.

Sterlington pitcher Drew Ferguson struck out eight batters in his five innings of work.

“We came out strong, ” says Ferguson. “We hit the ball very well, threw strikes, had an amazing defense. Those and good defense and good offense wins ball games.”

Another local team will hit the turf on Wednesday, looking for a championship. Jackson Parish will meet Fairhope, Alabama at 10:00 a.m.