Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Youth baseball has been the talk of the town for majority of the summer, and they continued to be the main topic of conversation with the DBB 15U World Series Tournament being held inside Sterlington Sports Complex.

The event consists of teams from all across the south region; teams from Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Louisiana participated in the games. The first two days are dedicated to pool play with the final two teams finishing on Friday for a battle tested championship game.

The tournament is full of players that are ages eight and older, putting their skills up for show on the diamond and making their presence known. Competition is fierce with each squad yearning to be the last team cheering on top of the pitcher’s mound.

Admission is ten dollars per day through Friday with the championship game at 6 P.M. with friends and family revving up for a showdown no one wants to miss.