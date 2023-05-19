STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)— This week Women in Sports, we highlight Grace Pohl and Ja’Niah Snned from the Sterlington Panthers Cheerleading team.

Sterlington’s Cheer members Ja’Niah Sneed and Grace Pohl are heading college. Ja’niah will take her talents to Jackson State University while Grace Pohl will cheer on the sidelines inside death valley stadium for the LSU Tigers.

The Ladies also share their experiences of trying out for their university’s cheer programs. You can watch part two of the interview with the Lady Panthers below.

Do you have a daughter or know someone who is a woman in sports? We want to celebrate them during our sportscast. Send us a video sharing a highlight of them playing their sport and share their name and what sport they play. You can contact KTVE/KARD at KardSports@Nexstar.tv.