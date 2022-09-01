There are more than a handful of good matchups on Friday, for Week One in Arkansas and Louisiana.

One game that’s been circled on the calendars for many? Sterlington versus West Monroe, at Rebel Stadium, Shows Field on Friday at 7:00.

The Panthers are riding the continuous wave of success, since their undefeated championship run in 2021. Last Thursday, the stunned a sold out crowd at Neville’s Bill Ruple Stadium, escaping with a 10-6 win.

The Rebels were perhaps stunned themselves, after concluding Bayou Jamb, on the wrong end of a 27-6 score.

While there’s much respect for each other on and off the field, there’s business to take care of on the field.

“We come into this game we have nothing to lose, ” says Sterlington wide receiver John Barr. “We’re 3A, they’re 5A. We have nothing to lose but to go out there and play our hearts out.”

“They look like a good 5A football team, ” says West Monroe head coach Jerry Arledge. “Not 3A, but 5A.”

“Coach Arledge and everything they’ve done over the last 30 years, just to be honest with you, I don’t think it can ever be duplicated, ” says Sterlington head coach Lee Doty.

“They’re probably bigger in the defensive line than we are, ” Arledge says.

“We haven’t really showed our true potential yet, ” says Kellan Hall, Sterlington defensive end. “I think we’re still working getting better everyday. I think by the time we hit our stride, we’ll be something to see in 3A.”