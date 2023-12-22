Sterlington, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Christmas is only a few days away, but some holiday hoop fun was still in order this week with the Neville High School Tigers and the Sterlington High School Panthers going head-to-head on the basketball floor.

Neville took the game by charge and never looked back with five players scoring in double figures led by Ze’land Young and Keishard Jason with 13 points apiece. Both teams were coming off crushing losses, but it was the Tigers that sealed the 84-62 win.

The gym was rocking but not for the reason many may think. The Panther’s sophomore guard Cooper Nelson went on an absolute tear in the second half and put fans on notice; he scored 43 total points with 20 of them coming the fourth quarter alone.

“We were struggling early, and they knew a lot of our sets, so we had to go down and get some shots up in the last quarter because we were trailing by so much and I just hot in the fourth quarter and started knocking down some shots,” said Nelson. “I trust in myself from the amount of work I put in so I know I can make all those shots that I shoot and it’s just really about believing that every shot you shoot is going to go in and expect a make.”

Neville returns the court in the Wossman High School “Holiday Hoop Fest” Saturday afternoon. Sterlington won’t return to play until after Christmas for the “Sterlington Shootout” that begins on December 27th.