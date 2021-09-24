St. Fred’s enters matchup with Delhi undefeated, Bears have other plans

Life is tough for area Class 1A football programs. Essentially every week is a district matchup. St. Fred’s already past their non-district schedule, after defeating Holy Savior Menard at home, in Week One.

So far, the Warriors are 3-0 overall, 2-0 in 2-1A play, with wins over Tensas and Cedar Creek. Once again, they’re meeting a familiar foe, this time in Delhi. The Bears host St. Fred’s at 7:00 on Friday.

“This is the first time we’ve been 3-0, since I’ve been here, ” says St. Fred’s wide receiver and linebacker, Thomas Marsala. “The offense is always coming out, pushing it down the field, winning games. Defense always comes around.”

“Been working on offense, trying to move the ball some more. Defense came up big versus Cedar Creek, ” says Delhi receiver and running back, Jhamirrius Wright.