STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Northeast Louisiana Summer League Basketball Tournament provided opportunities to improve their game on the court and became a common theme expressed by the players and coaches this off-season.

St. Fredericks Kenneth Cooper and Parker Robinson described how impactful the tournament was for them.

“With a new summer season and a new coach and a lot of new guys coming been a lot of different changes in a lot of things we all got to learn and a lot of young guys so we need a lot of leaders on the team to step up and play their role, says Cooper.”

Parker Robinson adds “I feel a lot better about the summer with a new coach and a new team and we’ve been kind of clicking together and playing a lot better as it’s been going. I just feel really good about it I think will be alright, says Robinson.”



The Warriors return nine out of 11 players from the 2022-23 roster, according to MaxPreps.com only losing two seniors in the off-season.

Upcoming senior Kenneth Cooper says the expectations are already high for next season. St. Fred finished 12 and 12 overall, making a run into the playoffs before the exit in the regional round.



“I feel like the expectation already from last year, What we did last year, and making the deep run in the playoffs it’s already high, to begin with. Plus with a lot of new guys and a new coach, it’s just even higher and people expect us to be the top of the top and that’s what we plan to be, says Cooper.”



One of St. Frederick’s new kid on the court getting their reps in. Parker Robinson will be an upcoming freshman this fall and so far in the tournament.

Parker is finding his rhythm in being a premiere shooter playing at both the three and the four positions. He shares that even with the small nervousness he has endured this off-season. He’s learning to play his role on the team.



“I get a little nervous sometimes you know just being a freshman. I’ll be in town with new kids on the block but I’m kind of trying to get used to it. Play my role in helping the team win, says Robinson.”

The 2023 Northeast Louisiana summer league basketball tournament at Sterlington high school comes to a close. The teams will continue to have practices for the remainder of the summer season plus compete in other summer leagues.