Spotlight Beast of the Week



“What’s up everybody I’m back at it again with another week of Beast of the Week. This time we are doing a spotlight on two players right here from Carroll High School. Mr. Interception, Mr. Roberts my question for you; I think your sopohmore year I think you had about 6 or 7 picks and last year you had about 4 or 5 so you pretty much been consistent every year with the interceptions. What goes into your game plan for or before each season what do you do to keep yourself motivated and ready for each season?”

“My work ethic, I just work hard. Work hard doing the summer time, come to every workout and that pays off. We got a whole new defense. Young defenders, young DB’s, everybody young but my priority is to go to the Dome. Coach say it all day, go to the dome. No first round losing none of that we want to make it to the dome.”

“So y’all heard that Carroll Bulldogs y’all got something to look forward. Ya’ll gotta pack the stands out. These are the players to watch this upcoming year so ya’ll make sure that ya’ll keep ya’ll eyes on these two great guys. Other than that man, we will see ya’ll after the break.”