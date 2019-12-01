SECSL

Southern wins the Bayou Classic, clinches SWAC Championship berth

by: Brian Holland

(WVLA/WGMB) 11/30/2019 — The Southern Jaguars will play in the SWAC Championship Game, after taking down Grambling State in the Bayou Classic, 30-28.

The Jags fell behind 21-3 in the second quarter, but answered with 21 straight points.

In the end, it came down to a field goal attempt from Grambling with :10 seconds remaining. However, senior defensive lineman Joe Davis blocked the attempt that would have given the Tigers the lead in the final moments.

The win clinches the SWAC West and a spot in the SWAC Title Game against Alcorn State.

For more on the game, tun in to Louisiana Geaux Nation Sports at 10pm on NBC Local 32.

