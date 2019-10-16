Southern Red Zone Defense 3rd in FCS

It seems like every player on the Jaguars’ defense says the same thing when it comes to opponents in the red zone “We don’t want them to score.” It’s a simple mindset, but it’s been working. The Jaguars’ red zone defense ranked third after their 34-28 win against Prairie View A&M.

“Have no idea. I just think it’s timely plays being made. I think it’s confidence. You made plays. Now, you think you’re supposed to make those plays,” Southern Head Coach Dawson Odums said.

“I guess we just put our mouth pieces in and get ready to play. It’s good when we can stop them from scoring in the red zone. I know it hurts a lot for them to get in the red zone and not be able to score so it’s something that we take pride in and week to week just keep working on,” senior defensive tackle Dakavion Champion said.

