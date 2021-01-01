Southern Men’s Basketball game vs Prairie View A&M postponed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Men’s Basketball games scheduled between Prairie View A&M and Southern initially slated to be played on January 2nd respectively, has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent quarantining of student-athletes among the SU program.

The action follows the guidelines and protocols set by the league and its COVID-19 Advisory Committee.



Make up dates for the games have not been determined at this time.



Up Next

Southern Lady Jaguars open up SWAC conference play on Saturday, January 2nd when they host Prairie View A&M at 2:00 pm in the F.G Clark Activity Center.

The Lady Jaguars will host Texas Southern on Monday, January 4th. Tip-off is set for 5:30 pm.

(Press Release courtesy of the Southwestern Athletics Conference & Southern University Athletics)