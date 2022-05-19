MAGNOLIA, Ar (KTVE/KARD) – As the old saying goes, “It ain’t over till the fat lady sings” and for Southern Arkansas, they heard no singing on Thursday night after being down 9-2 in the third inning.

The Muleriders used an incredible seven-run 8th inning to stun the Ichabods in the Central Regional opener. A three-run home run by designated hitter and team leader in long balls Tucker Burton put Southern Arkansas in front for good on Thursday night, erasing what was a seven-run deficit in the 3rd inning.

Southern Arkansas will square off with Henderson State University out of Arkadelphia on Friday night with a trip to the Regional Finals on the line. That game will start around 6:00 p.m. depending on when the first game of the day ends