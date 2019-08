In 21 days, Southern Arkansas will open the 2019 season on the road versus Southern Nazarene.

Following last season, the Muleriders graduated over 20 seniors. That includes their starting quarterback, Barrett Renner.

Renner led SAU’s passing attack to second in the Great American Conference.

This season, it’s Hayden Mallory’s show. The Baton Rouge native, and St. Amant alum hopes for similar success.