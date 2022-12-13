The college football and sports world mourns the loss of a college football giant.

After suffering from a heart condition on Sunday, Mike Leach has passed away.

After the medical emergency, the Mississippi State head coach was transferred to Jackson to receive further medical treatment. Late Monday night Leach moved onto his eternal home.

Louisiana Tech’s Sonny Cumbie knew Leach from their days at Texas Tech. Cumbie remembers the college football legend.

” … The picture I was able to tweet out, that experience that I had for me and my wife, the excitement for my boys to meet Coach Leach, ” says Cumbie. “When we spoke so much about him in our household. For them to meet him and really the excitement that he had in meeting our family. He was just so proud to meet the,. His stories, and really his impact that he had on us in the profession are things that we’ll carry with us, that we still pass on in our quarterback room at Louisiana Tech … “