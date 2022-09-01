There’s a lot to look forward to for Week One of high school football in Louisiana.

Ouachita will travel to face Archbishop Rummel, in New Orleans, Thursday at 7:00.

There’s a lot of history within the Raiders program, who last won a state championship in 2019, via forfeit from Catholic-Baton Rouge.

The Lions will have over a dozen seniors that will suit up this year. Second-year head coach, Todd Garvin describes which position group has caught his attention the most.

“Our offensive line, ” says Garvin. “Our offensive line is the strength of our football team. We’re going to have to play that way versus Rummel a good football team … we’re excited about the challenge this week. And, there’s not a better one than the Rummel Raiders this week.”