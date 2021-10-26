Skip Holtz on Louisiana Tech’s struggles, “…biggest challenge getting everyone pulling the rope in the same direction…”

For the third time in four games, Louisiana Tech is forced to be road warriors. They’ll visit Old Dominion, Saturday at 2:30.

Last time out, the Bulldogs surrendered 35 unanswered points in a 45-16 loss to No. 24 UTSA. Tech shot themselves in the foot, with a season high eight penalities. And, if that wasn’t rough enough to read, Louisiana Tech turned the ball over three times.

“We’ve seen flashes of brilliance that gives us all hope, ” says Skip Holtz, Louisiana Tech Head Football Coach. “There’s excitement, energy, and enthusiasm about this team. But, we’ve also seen sloppy play. To put it all together, seems like we talked about it, the biggest challenge is with this team is getting everyone pulling the rope in the same direction with the number of transfers that are on the team. We’re learning a lot about ourselves as we go through this.”