SIMSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD)— This week Women in Sports, we highlight Ikeia Brown from the Simsboro Lady Tigers basketball team. Brown signs a college basketball scholarship to Southern University Shreveport. Watch the video above to see clips of these women in action and learn how you can become one of our featured athletes.

Do you have a daughter or know someone who is a woman in sports? We want to celebrate them during our sportscast. Send us a video sharing a highlight of them playing their sport and share their name and what sport they play. You can contact KTVE/KARD at KardSports@Nexstar.tv.