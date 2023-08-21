WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— In this week’s Women In Sports we celebrate a class of 2023 graduate from Simsboro High School.

We are highlighting Lauren Vernon, she was a member of the Simsboro Cheer, Dance plus the Track and Field team.

Over the weekend at the third annual Scholarship Brunch curated by the Ivy and Pearls Foundation Inc and Epsilon Psi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Inc. Lauren was awarded a scholarship to fund her college education at Northwestern State University.

Simsboro High School Graduate Lauren Vernon photographed at the Epsilon Psi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Inc. Scholarship Brunch.

Lauren will be studying Biology Pre-Med, Miss Vernon spoke with KTVE Sports Reporter Dominique Williams at the scholarship brunch where she received the award. Miss Vernon says, “She is blessed to have an organization like Alpha Kappa Alpha invest in young women like herself to achieve her goals and looks to be inspiration to other young girls like herself.”

“I was very excited!” Lauren continues “Because it was really good to get something to go towards my education. Education has always been something very important in my family, Education is the number one, and being number one goal. It’s just really excited to just be honored and recognized for just being myself, says Vernon.”

Lauren will start classes this Fall and will be a member of Northwestern State’s Dance team.