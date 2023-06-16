MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The High School Basketball off-season continues with the Northeast Louisiana summer basketball league tournament Thursday afternoon at Ouachita High School’s Gymnasium.

The off-season is the perfect time to get as much playing time, to develop their skills, become the next man up, and find their personality within the sport on the court.

This week fans got a dose of a cross-town Lincoln Parish showdown between Simsboro Tigers and the Cedar Creek Cougars. The Tigers with their newest edition to the team head coach Adam Wodach breaking ground after three weeks in the new job.

“I think the biggest thing we’re going to learn is to play hard, I’ve had a couple of

coaches mention at the end of the game. I think that’s an honor and that’s what

I want to be known for. These boys go out there and play hard and just relentlessly. I think that’s where we are starting to develop that identity, and I hope it continues, says Coach Wodach.”

The summer league continues next week June 22 at Sterlington high school.