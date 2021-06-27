Shreveport Mudbugs return home to celebrate Robertson Cup Championship

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Shreveport Mudbugs returned to George’s Pond one final time this season but their year of playing hockey is finished. Instead, it would be fans taking the floor at Hirsch Coliseum to celebrate the 2021 Robertson Cup Champions during their championship parade Friday evening.



The title is Shreveport’s second in their NAHL history, but Ruth Brock has experienced many more when she was a fan of the team during their professional days. The 2021 team is second to none in her opinion.



“These guys are fantastic, just watching them grow. This group is my favorite.”



When the ‘Bugs defeated the Aberdeen Wings in the league championship game, Mudbug fans packed Fogerty Ice Arena in Blaine, Minnesota. It’s that passionate fan base which has made playing in Shreveport so special for Mudbug skaters.



“Everyone here is family, and that’s what we’ve said all year. Shreveport’s family,” said Defenseman Davis Goukler.



There are 23 teams in the North American Hockey League. In 2021 the Shreveport Mudbugs were the best of those 23. To have such a special team isn’t lost on Forward Austin Brimmer.



“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to be a national champion. I’m just so grateful I was able to win it with this group of guys,” Brimmer said. It’s a group he’ll always have a special bond with. “When you talk about a family culture, this is what we have in Shreveport.”