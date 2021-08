In a memo released to media on Tuesday, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) announces that football teams that are unable to play, due to COVID-19, maybe forced to forefit the contest.

In the same memorandum, signed off by LHSAA Executive Director, Eddie Bonine, it’s stated there are no current plans to institute face mask policies for the upcoming football season. But, if there will be, it’ll be up to the respective school districts.