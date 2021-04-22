Several area teams wrap up district championships in track and field, one Oak Grove star earns a special award

What a difference a year makes.

In March 2020, COVID-19 shut down the entire sports world, from the professional to the prep ranks.

High school track and field was definitely affected. There’s now a sense of normalcy in the sport. Over 52 weeks later teams from across the area claimed district championships, ahead of the Louisiana championships, May 6-8 in Baton Rouge.

In Class 5A, the Ruston boys and girls captured the District 2-5A title, at ULM’s Brown Stadium. At Ouachita Christian’s Fitzhugh Field, the host Eagles won the District 2-1A championship. St. Fred’s, Cedar Creek and Delhi finished in second, third and fourth respectively.

In Sterlington’s the host Panthers claimed the District 2-3A crown. This marks the sixth consecutive championship for David Janssen’s crew.

But, Oak Grove finished fifth. The Tigers didn’t leave empty handed. Distance running star, Noah Sharplin, was presented with the inaugural “Positive Attitude Award.”