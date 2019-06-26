Seven new members to be inducted into Grambling Legends Hall of Fame

(6/26/19) GRAMBLING, La. — Grambling Legends, Inc. will induct seven new members into the Legends Hall of Fame this year.

The ceremony will take place on Saturday, July 13 at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center on the Grambling State University campus.

Here are the members who will be inducted this year:

Wendell “Brick” Henderson – SWAC honors, drafted by the Chicago Cubs

Samuel “Sam” Holden – All American NAIA, played for the Saints and Oilers

Elfrid Payton – Canadian Football Hall of Famer

Terrace “Terry” Sykes – three-time All-SWAC, drafted by Washington Bullets

Michael Williams – GSU and Bayou Classic MVP

Miechelle Willis – SWAC Track and Field Shot Put Champion, retired Deputy Director of Athletics at Ohio State University

Former track and field and football coach, Thomas “Tom” Williams will be inducted posthumously

The Hall of Fame enshrinement dinner and induction will start at 6 p.m. Tickets for the banquet can be purchased from Dr. Ruby Higgins at (318)-243-7557. Each ticket is $75 and is non-transferable/non-refundable.