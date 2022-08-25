It was one of those, ‘you had to be there’ kind of games. The crazy thing? It was only a jamboree. But, the night had a second-round playoff like atmosphere.

Thanks to a late touchdown toss from Sterlington quarterback Carter Morris to his receiver, John Barr, the Panthers leave Bill Ruple Stadium with a 10-6 victory.

“I mean we’ve been wanting to run it all game, ” says Barr. “It’s there, it’s there. We tried to run it one time, just didn’t work out. We had to call a time out. We were about to get a delay of game. And, finally we ran it. I knew it. They stacked us out there. I was like, ‘It’s going to be there.'”

This was the first time both schools met on the football field. According to Neville’s radio football, the contest will return for the 2023 season.