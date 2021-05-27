Senior Night: Carroll’s Tyrone Winston and Zariah Valentine

Even as the school year ends for many, we’re continuing to honor high school seniors for their athletic achievements done during the recent school year.

This is “Senior Night”, presented by Creed and Creed, ‘Your Local Injury Attorneys’. We salute a pair of powerlifters from Carroll High School: Tyrone Winston and Zariah Valentine.

Both received state runner up honors, in their respective weight classes. Recently, both signed to extend their careers with McKendree University in Illinois.

If you would like for us to honor your senior? E-mail us at news@nbc10news.net. Please include their name, which sport they play, a photo and stats!