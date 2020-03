Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, many high school and collegiate seniors have had seasons that were cut short.

NBC 10/Fox 14 Sports is launching a campaign to give area seniors the recognition they deserve.

Please email photos and/or videos of a senior in action, to news@kard.com. Send information of the athlete’s stats and which sport they play.

We’ll show a different senior every night at 6:00 and 10:00 on NBC 10, and 9:00 on Fox 14.

Together, we’ll all celebrate Senior Night!