Senior Night: Ouachita Christian’s Jon Michael Cader

We introduce Jon Michael Cader, from Ouachita Christian High School (OCS). With his help, the Eagles captured the Division IV baseball championship.

Cader ended his prep career with a .390 batting average. The young diamond star has a 3.9 grade point average, and scored a 30 on his ACT.

