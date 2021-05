Back by popular demand! It’s ‘Senior Night’!

This is where we honor high school seniors in Northeast Louisiana and Southeast Arkansas for their athletic achievements.

For the first edition of ‘Senior Night’ for 2021, we feature Oak Grove’s Reid Milligan.

Milligan will play in the Tigers’ semifinal match on Tuesday, versus Slaughter Community Charter.

This season, he’s batting .458, with 10 home runs and 35 runs batted in.