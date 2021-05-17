Senior Night: LaSalle’s Kylee Hillestad

Even more athletes are being honored for “Senior Night”, presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

We’re showing love to LaSalle High School’s Kylee Hillestead. She helped the Lady Tigers win the Class 1A State softball championship this month.

Hillestead earned all-district honors. The honors graduate also participated in girls basketball and outdoor track and field.

Have a senior that deserves recognition for their athletic achievements? E-mail us at news@nbc10news.net. Please include their name, a photo, which sport they play and stats.