Senior Night: Downsville Charter High School’s Haylee Lestage

We’re continuing to honor area high school seniors, who are set to graduate or have already crossed the stage for their athletic acheivements. This is “Senior Night” presented by Creed and Creed, “Your Local Injury Attorneys.”

Meet Haylee Lestage from Downsville Charter High School! The Lady Demon played softball all four years. In 2019, she earned First Team All-District.

The Downsville star finishes with a 3.5 grade point average, and earned an academic excellence award.

If you would like to see your high school senior honored for their athletic acheivements, e-mail news@nbc10news.net. Please include their name, a photo, which sport they play and stats.