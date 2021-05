Another day, another high school senior is being recognized for “Senior Night”. As always, it’s presented Creed and Creed, ‘Your Local Injury Attorneys”.

We recognize Claiborne Christian’s Cameron Ashley. He’s a valedictorian, a striaght-a student, with a 4.0 grade point average. The senior played multiple sports for the Crusaders.

If you want to see your high school senior on television, e-mail us at news@nbc10news.net. Please include their name, a photo, which sport they play, and stats.