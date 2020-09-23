SEC football opens minus big crowds, tailgating, some stars

The Southeastern Conference is finally set to open its college football season minus the big crowds and some the league’s star players.
The COVID-19 SEC season starts Saturday and features 10 league-only games and won’t have the traditional tailgating scenes.
Gone, too, are some of the league’s best players, including LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and much-anticipated new Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman.
