SEC football opens minus big crowds, tailgating, some stars

FILE – LSU nose tackle Tyler Shelvin (72) tackles Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. LSU coach Ed Orgeron says defensive lineman Neil Farrell has rejoined the team after initially opting out more than a month ago. Orgeron says he’s also hearing “rumblings” that defensive lineman Tyler Shelvin could opt back. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning, File)

The Southeastern Conference is finally set to open its college football season minus the big crowds and some the league’s star players.

The COVID-19 SEC season starts Saturday and features 10 league-only games and won’t have the traditional tailgating scenes.

Gone, too, are some of the league’s best players, including LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and much-anticipated new Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman.