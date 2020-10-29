Combo of injuries, opt outs taking toll on SEC rosters

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, center, watches the team warm up before taking on South Carolina in an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

(AP) — There was a time when college football fans could have reasonably expected receivers Jaylen Waddle and Ja’Marr Chase to be the marquee players when Alabama visits LSU in November.

But a combination of injuries and pandemic-related opt-outs have take those players and many others in the SEC out of action between fall camp and the halfway point of the schedule.

Opt-outs have thinned rosters at Vanderbilt and Mississippi State, and taken key players from Georgia and Texas A&M.

And Auburn doesn’t yet have a timeline for the return of injured defensive leader K.J. Britt.