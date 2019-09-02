Arkansas’s McClellion to honor late cousin this season

A lot of athletes are very particular about which numbers they were. Some may be superstitious, and some may want a number for a more meaningful reason.

For Arkansas sophomore, Jarques McClellion, the number on his jersey this season holds a lot of significance.

McClellion has switched from number 24 to 4 this season in honor of his late cousin, Greg Bryant, who was killed in 2016 at the age of just 21.

“He came back home on mother’s day and was killed on our busiest highway, I-95,” says McClellion. “No one ever found the killer.”

Bryant, a running back at Notre Dame, was tragically killed in a drive-by shooting in West Palm Beach, Florida.

McClellion says, “It means a lot to wear number 4. Because people don’t understand how much emotion comes behind it. I always have confidence, always act cocky, just play around. I get it from him. That’s what he always told me, to have soul. So that’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to have soul and he’s going to live through me.”

Arkansas defensive lineman, McTelvin Agim, is also honoring his late cousin this year. The senior has been seen carrying a Chucky Doll to remember 19-year-old, John Neal, who was murdered about a year ago.

McClellion now plans to join in and begin bringing a Annabelle doll to games in honor of Bryant and other loved ones who have passed.