SEC 2021 football schedule, dates for Razorback games set

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open the season on Saturday, Sept. 4, in Reynolds Razorback Stadium hosting Rice.

The SEC opener will be in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, against Texas A&M on Saturday, Sept. 25. Prior to heading to Arlington, the Hogs will also host Texas on Sept. 11 and Georgia Southern on Sept. 18, both in Fayetteville.

The Hogs will wrap up the non-conference portion of its schedule on Saturday, Oct. 23, against UAPB in Razorback Stadium.

The Hogs will also host Auburn and Mississippi State in Razorback Stadium. Arkansas and Missouri will close out the regular season on Saturday, Nov. 27, in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium.

The Hogs will travel to Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Ole Miss in SEC action.

Arkansas is coming off a 3-7 season in Sam Pittman’s first year in Fayetteville against an all-SEC schedule. The Razorbacks will return 20 starters heading into 2021.

The 2021 Razorback schedule is as follows with Arkansas’ all-time record against each opponent.

Saturday, Sept. 4, Rice (35-29-3), Fayetteville

Saturday, Sept. 11, Texas (22-56), Fayetteville

Saturday, Sept. 18, Georgia Southern (0-0), Fayetteville

Saturday, Sept. 25, Texas A&M (41-33-3), Arlington, Texas

Saturday, Oct. 2, at Georgia (4-11), Athens, Ga.

Saturday, Oct. 9, at Ole Miss (37-29-1), Oxford, Miss.

Saturday, Oct. 16, Auburn (11-18-1), Fayetteville

Saturday, Oct. 23, UAPB (0-0), Fayetteville

Saturday, Oct. 30, Bye

Saturday, Nov. 6, Mississippi State (17-13-1), Fayetteville

Saturday, Nov. 13, at LSU (22-42-2), Baton Rouge, La.

Saturday, Nov. 20, at Alabama (8-23), Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Saturday, Nov. 27, Missouri (3-9), Little Rock