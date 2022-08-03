NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tickets are officially on sale for the 2022-2023 Broadway in New Orleans season.
The much-anticipated season will feature 7 incredible musicals all on one stage. There are also two season options available for purchase independent of the season pass.
“The incredible slate of shows we have for the 2022 – 2023 Broadway in New Orleans season should not be missed,” said David Skinner, general manager of the Saenger Theatre.
The season package includes the long-awaited debut of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL and Aaron Sorkin’s record-breaking new adaptation of Harper Lee’s TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD.
We have several fan-favorites returning and a host of stunning new productions that are sure to delight all spectators. I’d encourage everyone to purchase their seasons now and not miss a minute of the action.”
|The 2022-2023 Broadway in New Orleans season includes:
|Dates:
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL
|Oct. 4 – 9, 2022
|DISNEY’S THE LION KING (Season Option)
|Oct. 27 – Nov. 13, 2022
|SIX
|Nov. 29 – Dec. 4, 2022
|DR. SEUSS’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL (Season Option)
|Dec. 13 – 18, 2022
|JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
|Jan. 10 – 15, 2023
|TINA — THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
|Feb. 7 – 12, 2023
|FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
|Feb. 28 – March 5, 2023
|MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
|April 5 – 16, 2023
|Harper Lee’s TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|May 30 – June 4, 2023
Subscriptions may be purchased through Broadway in New Orleans and packages begin at $269. Find more information here.