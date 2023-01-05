By: Kyle Kavanaugh/Louisiana Tech Athletics

RUSTON, La. – Louisiana Tech women’s basketball team responded in a big way at home with a 79-74 win over Rice behind three Techsters in double-figures, including a season-high 26 from Keiunna Walker , who also tied a season-high with seven rebounds.



Salma Bates and Amaya Brannon added 15 points each. Bates posted five assists with just one turnover.



In a back-and-forth first five minutes, Salma Bates hit a three to give Tech their first lead of the night, 9-8. Rice’s Ashlee Austin would immediately answer on a layup, but that would be Rice’s last bucket of the quarter as Tech finished on an 11-0 run to take a 20-10 lead after one.



Tech would continue the run into the second quarter with five quick points from Walker to build a 25-10 lead before Rice ended a near seven-minute drought. After Tech built its largest lead of the game, at 16-point (30-17), Rice responded with an 9-3 run over the next 3:30 to cut the lead to seven, 33-26, with 4 minutes remaining in the half, but the Techsters finished the last two minutes of the half plus-one to take a 38-30 lead into the break.

