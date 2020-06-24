Scott Joins ULM Basketball Coaching Staff

MONROE, La. (06-24-2020)– Morris Scott, who has 11 years of experience coaching at the NCAA Division I level in the state of Louisiana, has been named assistant basketball coach at ULM, according to an announcement made Wednesday, June 24 by Warhawk head coach Keith Richard. Scott officially joins the ULM basketball staff on Wednesday, July 1.

Scott comes to ULM after serving as assistant to the head coach at Northwestern State in 2019-20 where he helped the Demons to a 15-15 record overall – the program’s highest win total in five years. NSU went 11-9 in Southland Conference play, finishing tied for fourth in the league standings, and won its first-round SLC Tournament game before the postseason was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A native of Fitzgerald, Georgia, Scott previously spent seven years at Southern University, including a stint as interim head coach in 2017-18.

“Mo is an outstanding addition to our staff,” Richard said. “He brings many years of experience as a Division I coach, most of which have been in the state of Louisiana. He’s sharp and well-rounded in all the areas of running a program. As the lead assistant at Southern University, he was very instrumental in their appearances in the NCAA Tournament in 2013 and 2016. This is a really good hire for our program.”

Scott compiled a 15-18 record as interim head coach for the Jaguars in 2017-18, including a 10-8 ledger in Southwestern Athletic Conferences games, while reaching the SWAC Tournament semifinals.

He worked under Roman Banks at Southern for six seasons, including three years each as assistant coach and associate head coach, helping the Jaguars to two NCAA Tournament appearances (2013 and 2016) as well as the SWAC regular-season title in 2013-14.

Scott helped recruit and develop seven players who earned All-SWAC honors, including Derick Beltran, who was presented the Pete Maravich Memorial Award as the Louisiana Major College Player of the Year in 2012-13.

Prior to his seven-year stint at Southern, he served as an assistant coach at Grambling State during the 2010-11 season and helped guide the Tigers to nine wins over their last 12 games while advancing to the SWAC Tournament Championship Game for the first time in more than 20 years.

Scott spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Southeastern Louisiana from 2007-09 where he was involved in recruiting, scouting and player development.

During the 2006-07 campaign, he worked as an assistant coach at Northwest Florida State College and helped the Raiders to a NJCAA Top 25 finish with a 23-7 record. Scott also helped Northwest Florida assemble a Top 10 recruiting class while all five sophomores on the roster earned NCAA Division I scholarships.

Through the Global Sports Academy, he has gained international experience after serving as the head coach for the USA Goodwill Select Teams, featuring collegiate players, during the summers of 2016 and 2019. His 2019 USA Team went 5-0 during a tour against professional and club teams in Belgium and Germany while his 2016 squad posted a 3-1 record during a trip to Croatia.

He also has two years of experience as a head coach at the high school level, including stops at Chipley (Florida) High School and Middleton High School (2009-10) in Tampa. In 2005-06, Scott was selected District 2-3A Coach of the Year after leading Chipley to the district championship with a 19-9 record. In 2010, Scott served as a coach with the Florida Elite, one of the nation’s top AAU programs.

He launched his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Florida A&M, from 2003-05. The Rattlers won the 2004 MEAC Tournament title and knocked off Lehigh in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Scott was a four-year letterman and three-time captain for Coach Mickey Clayton at Florida A&M from 1997-2001. As a sophomore, he averaged 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while helping the Rattlers to the 1999 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament Championship as well as their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance. Scott, who recorded four steals in a first-round game against Howard, was named to the All-MEAC Tournament Team.

He also earned two letters as an infielder for the FAMU baseball team (2001-02). Scott was selected to the All-MEAC Tournament Team in 2002.

Scott received his Bachelor of Science in education from Florida A&M in 2002 and added a Master of Science in education in 2005.

He and his wife Jennifer have two sons, Trey and Carson, and a daughter, Addison.

