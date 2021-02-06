Saturday Night High school basketball | West Monroe vs. Ouachita Parish

Drew Brees wants to give the New Orleans Saints one more win before he calls it a career. Brees reportedly agreed to restructure the final year of his contract with the team, a move that will save the Saints $24 million, according to Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap.

Prior to the 2020 season, Brees signed a two-year, $50 million deal with the Saints. Under that contract, Brees was set to make $25 million each season. With Brees considering retirement, he reportedly decided to restructure his 2021 salary to a little over $1 million.